Pink's "Beautiful Trauma" Music Video

You Need to Watch Pink's Stunning Music Video With Channing Tatum Until the Very End

Pink's music video for "Beautiful Trauma" has everything: dance sequences worthy of Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, technicolor sets, and Channing Tatum in drag. What more could you want? The singer, who recently stunned the crowd at the AMAs, gives off major La La Land vibes in the new video . . . if La La Land also heavily featured pill habits and dominatrixes. Check it out above, and make sure you watch until the very end, which makes a subtly powerful statement about gender roles.

Music VideosMusicChanning TatumPink
