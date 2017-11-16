 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Here Are the Postcredits Scenes From Justice League — and What They Mean
Books
9 Books That Became TV Shows This Year
American Horror Story Cult
Wait, Did American Horror Story: Cult Just Secretly Connect Back to Coven?
Fall TV
Who Is the Killer on Riverdale? Let's Break Down the Most Likely Suspects

Is There a Postcredits Scene After Justice League?

Here Are the Postcredits Scenes From Justice League — and What They Mean

Image Source: Warner Bros.

Warning: light spoilers for Justice League below!

For better or worse, Justice League is here. While the film itself offers a whirlwind of emotions — you might find yourself fawning over Ezra Miller, drooling over Jason Momoa, or rolling your eyes over the "updated" Amazonian garb in Themyscira — the fun doesn't stop once the credits start to roll. Justice League boasts what seems to have become a staple in the modern superhero film: a postcredits scene. And not just one but two! If you're dying to know what happens, we're breaking down both scenes, right here and now.

The Midcredits Scene

In this scene, the Flash and Superman meet up on an empty road in the middle of nowhere. They've decided to have a little race to figure out which of them is faster by racing all the way to the ocean. They exchange a few lighthearted insults before they get down to business. What's cool is that this is actually a reference to an old Superman comic that dates back to 1967: Superman Volume 1 #199 is called Superman's Race With the Flash!, and I'm sure you can glean what happens in the issue.

Image Source: DC Comics

The Postcredits Scene

Now, this is the one that's really bonkers. We begin at the Arkham Asylum, where we're meant to be checking in with our old friend Lex Luthor. But a guard quickly realizes the man in his cell isn't Lex Luthor at all . . . because Lex Luthor has escaped! We flash to a fancy yacht out in the harbor. Death Stroke aka Slade climbs aboard and comes face to face with Lex. The mastermind says it's a bit unfair that these superheroes get to band together and have all the fun. He suggests they make a team of their own. Time to get all amped up for the Injustice League!

Join the conversation
Justice LeagueDC ComicsMovies
Comic-Con
A Little Girl Dressed as Wonder Woman Bursts Into Tears While Meeting Gal Gadot
by Kelsie Gibson
Gifts For Justice League Fans
Justice League
The Justice League Fan in Your Life Deserves an Epic Present — Browse These 55 Ideas
by Quinn Keaney
Jason Momoa as Aquaman Pictures
Aquaman
These Peeks of Jason Momoa as Aquaman Prove That He's the Perfect Casting Choice
by Brinton Parker
Amazons in Bikini Costumes in Justice League
Justice League
Justice League Is Already Under Fire For an Extremely Disappointing Reason
by Quinn Keaney
Gal Gadot Justice League Selfie July 2017
Ray Fisher
Gal Gadot Teases Upcoming Justice League Film With an Epic Selfie of the Cast
by Terry Carter
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds