The Punisher's Brutal New Trailer Is Already More Exciting Than Any Other Marvel Show

I know that The Punisher isn't out yet (and the release date is still TBD), but I'm just going to go ahead and call it: it's going to be Netflix's most exciting entry into the Marvel universe yet. Jon Bernthal is reprising his role as the hypermoralistic badass Frank Castle, who's on a mission to uncover the truth about (and get revenge for) the murder of his wife and children. In addition to tons of blood, guts, and John Wick-worthy fight scenes, it looks like Daredevil's Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) will also make an appearance. Iron Fist doesn't stand a chance.