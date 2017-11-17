Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Are in a New Horror Movie Together, and It Looks INSANE

When I first heard that real-life couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt were starring in a movie together, I assumed it would be a tense romantic drama. Or maybe a comedy? Well, let's just say I wasn't expecting it to be A Quiet Place, which looks like an insanely terrifying horror movie. The first trailer, above, gives us a glimpse of a family of four living in almost total silence in a remote farmhouse, until one of the kids shatters a glass and all hell breaks loose. The film features creepy taglines like "Silence is survival," and "If they can't hear you, they can't hunt you," so prepare for nightmares accordingly. A Quiet Place arrives in theaters in April 2018.