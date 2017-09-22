 Skip Nav
18 Terrifying Movies That Are Slated For 2017

Beware: there's fresh horror on the horizon. With the weather getting cooler, there's always time to turn to the darker side of the cinematic universe. It's been a good year for horror, and there are some seriously frightening titles still on their way to theaters. The year started strong with the release of Split and Get Out, and now the remake of Stephen King's It has blown us away (and scared our pants off). We figured it's high time to give you a rundown of what's in store as the year rolls on.

Jigsaw
The Bye Bye Man
Thelma
Tragedy Girls
Annabelle: Creation
The Beguiled
Amityville: The Awakening
A Ghost Story
Wish Upon
The Mummy
Alien: Covenant
47 Meters Down
It Comes at Night
Split
Rings
Get Out
The Belko Experiment
