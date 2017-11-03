 Skip Nav
Movie Trailers
You'll Get Chills Watching Luke Skywalker in the New Star Wars: The Last Jedi Teaser
Grey's Anatomy
4 Times Grey's Anatomy Has Used "The Tumor Plot"
Netflix
These 46 New Titles Coming to Netflix in November Will Help You Survive Thanksgiving
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
These Over-the-Top Reactions to That Finale Kiss in Stranger Things Are Spot-On

The heat is most definitely turned up a notch for Stranger Things' second season — and no, we're not referring to the literal flames used by Hawkins Lab employees in the Upside Down to take down the shadow monster. From Jonathan and Nancy's night spent together in a conspiracy theorist's guest bed to Lucas and Max sharing a quick smooch at the school dance, love is most definitely in the air for the tweens and teens of Hawkins in season two.

However, the people of the internet seem to have had the strongest feelings in reaction to Eleven and Mike's postreunion kiss on the dance floor at the Snow Ball in episode nine, and we've got to say, we're with them. Ahead are the best Twitter reactions to the adorably pure and long-awaited peck.

Related
15 People Who Simply Cannot Handle Dart on Stranger Things
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Finn WolfhardMillie Bobby BrownStranger ThingsNetflix
Women
The Founder of Pantsuit Nation Talks Making "Mistakes" and Meeting Hillary Clinton
by Lisa Peterson
Halloween 2017 on Facebook, Instagram, Lyft, Uber, Snapchat
Uber
The Best Halloween Features You Can Find in Your Favorite Apps Right Now
by Chelsea Hassler
Facebook Math Puzzle
Facebook
Try Solving This Math Puzzle That Is Making People Go Crazy on Facebook
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Mark Zuckerberg's Yom Kippur Forgiveness Post 2017
2016 Election
In Yom Kippur Post, Mark Zuckerberg Seeks Forgiveness For Letting Facebook Divide the Country
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How to Sell on Facebook Marketplace
Facebook
Facebook Shares 6 Insider Tips For Selling Items on Its New Marketplace
by Maggie Winterfeldt
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds