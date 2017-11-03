These Over-the-Top Reactions to That Finale Kiss in Stranger Things Are Spot-On

The heat is most definitely turned up a notch for Stranger Things' second season — and no, we're not referring to the literal flames used by Hawkins Lab employees in the Upside Down to take down the shadow monster. From Jonathan and Nancy's night spent together in a conspiracy theorist's guest bed to Lucas and Max sharing a quick smooch at the school dance, love is most definitely in the air for the tweens and teens of Hawkins in season two.

However, the people of the internet seem to have had the strongest feelings in reaction to Eleven and Mike's postreunion kiss on the dance floor at the Snow Ball in episode nine, and we've got to say, we're with them. Ahead are the best Twitter reactions to the adorably pure and long-awaited peck.