10 Big Details We Have About the Stranger Things Season 2



This post has been updated with new information.

If you watched and loved Netflix's new sci-fi megahit Stranger Things, we've got good news and bad news. The good news is that Netflix has confirmed that there will be a second season and released two short teasers that give a few clues about what's next. The bad news is that the Duffer Brothers, who created the show, also pretty much confirmed the tragic fate of Barb, the darling outcast whom countless viewers fell in love with despite her not-so-ample screen time. This latest information comes from a new interview with IGN, in which the Duffer brothers drop the first hints about the second season and explain the situation with Barb. If anything, it might make the wait for the next season a bit more bearable . . . but if you need more ideas for passing the time, you could always plan your Stranger Things Halloween costume or listen to that '80s-tastic soundtrack hundreds of times. Check out what we know so far below.

Eleven will be back: Though her fate was questionable at the end of the first season, Millie Bobby Brown is returning as Eleven. Whether she'll still foster an obsession with waffles is questionable.

Though her fate was questionable at the end of the first season, Millie Bobby Brown is returning as Eleven. Whether she'll still foster an obsession with waffles is questionable. There will be new faces: Producer Shawn Levy spoke to SlashFilm about the fate of season two, and what they hope to accomplish. "We definitely are hopeful to go several more seasons. And the plan is to continue with this set of characters while introducing a few critical key new ones next season," he said. "So I'll just say that a lot of the big mysteries get answered at the end of season one, but we are very much kind of unearthing new problems and questions that merit future stories and future investigation in the most enjoyable way. So we are in love with our cast and our characters."

Producer Shawn Levy spoke to SlashFilm about the fate of season two, and what they hope to accomplish. "We definitely are hopeful to go several more seasons. And the plan is to continue with this set of characters while introducing a few critical key new ones next season," he said. "So I'll just say that a lot of the big mysteries get answered at the end of season one, but we are very much kind of unearthing new problems and questions that merit future stories and future investigation in the most enjoyable way. So we are in love with our cast and our characters." Brenner will likely be back: Matt Duffer said, "I would say that if we were going to kill Brenner . . . as an audience member watching the show, if that was his death, that would be very unsatisfying to me, when the monster jumps on him and we cut away. He would deserve much more than that as an ending. So yes, there's a possibility of seeing him again."



Image Source: Getty / John Sciulli

A few new characters have been announced! According to THR , three new characters have joined the fold. There's Max, a "tough and confident 13-year-old female whose appearance, behavior and pursuits are more typical of boys than of girls in the era." She's great with a skateboard. There's Billy, a "supermuscular, overconfident 17-year-old. He's so captivating and edgy that there are rumors flying around that he killed someone at a school he attended in the past." And finally, there's Roman, a "male or a female of any ethnicity between the ages of 30 and 38." In October, two new casting additions were announced. Dacre Montgomery, pictured here, will play Billy, and Sadie Sink will play Max. Both of the characters have been listed above as newcomers in Hawkins.

According to , three new characters have joined the fold. There's Max, a "tough and confident 13-year-old female whose appearance, behavior and pursuits are more typical of boys than of girls in the era." She's great with a skateboard. There's Billy, a "supermuscular, overconfident 17-year-old. He's so captivating and edgy that there are rumors flying around that he killed someone at a school he attended in the past." And finally, there's Roman, a "male or a female of any ethnicity between the ages of 30 and 38." In October, two new casting additions were announced. Dacre Montgomery, pictured here, will play Billy, and Sadie Sink will play Max. Both of the characters have been listed above as newcomers in Hawkins. Matt Duffer on whether Barb will be in season two: "I can't see it happening . . . but Barb will not be forgotten. We'll make sure there's some justice for Barb. People get very frustrated, understandably, that the town doesn't seem to be really dealing with Barb. That stuff is all happening. We're just not spending any screen time on it."

On what else season two would tackle: "Part of what we want to do with hypothetical season two is to explore the repercussions of everything that happened," said Duffer. Gaten Matarazzo opened up to Emmy Magazine about his role next season, as well: "You're going to see a lot more into the lives of how the characters are coping with what's been going on ... They're all very emotionally scarred. They feel alone because their best friend is back and he's not acting like their best friend anymore. He's changed."

"Part of what we want to do with hypothetical season two is to explore the repercussions of everything that happened," said Duffer. Gaten Matarazzo opened up to Emmy Magazine about his role next season, as well: "You're going to see a lot more into the lives of how the characters are coping with what's been going on ... They're all very emotionally scarred. They feel alone because their best friend is back and he's not acting like their best friend anymore. He's changed." More nitty-gritty details: It will be set in 1984 (picking up sometime in the Fall, which is about a year after the events in season one) and consist of nine episodes.

It will be set in 1984 (picking up sometime in the Fall, which is about a year after the events in season one) and consist of nine episodes. The premiere date: According to a teaser that ran during the Super Bowl, season two will premiere on Halloween!

According to a teaser that ran during the Super Bowl, season two will premiere on Halloween! The first season two teaser: Clocking in at just under a minute long, the short video doesn't give us much. What it does do, though, is reveal the names of each episode in the new season: "Mad Max," "The Boy Who Came Back to Life," "The Pumpkin Patch," "The Palace," "The Storm," "The Pollywog," "The Secret Cabin," "The Brain," and "The Lost Brother."