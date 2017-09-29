 Skip Nav
8 Totally Underrated Netflix Original Movies
Good News! You Can Stream Your Very Own TGIF Lineup Tonight, Thanks to Hulu
The 54 New Movies You Need to Watch on Netflix in September
Not to Sound Witchy, but a Modern Hocus Pocus Is a Recipe For Disaster

I want to start things off by saying: I'm not the sort of person who typically complains about "the good ol' days" of movies. I didn't understand the controversy about a new iteration of Ghostbusters, and I was excited about the sequel to Blade Runner before the overwhelmingly positive reviews began rolling in. I have no problem reprising, reimagining, and recasting classics — sometimes, it's necessary to help beloved franchises appeal to new generations! But when I heard that Disney Channel plans to remake the 1993 Halloween masterpiece Hocus Pocus with a modern spin, I was one of many who reacted with some variation of "hard pass."

Why, you ask? Well, aside from the obvious — there's no way this version will be able to capture the '90s-hot vibe of ghostly heartthrob Thackery Binx — there are several logistical points that make a "modern reimagining" of the original plot nearly impossible. These points might convince you that the remake is a big mistake . . . and Disney should just tap the original cast for a sequel instead.

The original's '90s campiness is half the fun.
You can kiss all of those "virgin" jokes goodbye.
Disney makes far fewer "adult" references on modern projects.
A modern interpretation would include cell phones, which just ain't right.
Parents don't let their kids roam so freely anymore — especially on Halloween!
There's just no beating the original cast.
