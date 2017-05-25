 Skip Nav
Leave It to Hugh Grant to Make You Cry in This Clip From the Love Actually Sequel
The Keepers: 6 Theories About What Really Happened to Sister Cathy

Red Nose Day Actually Video

Leave It to Hugh Grant to Make You Cry in This Clip From the Love Actually Sequel

We've been eagerly eating up every trailer for the Love Actually minisequel for weeks, and Red Nose Day has finally arrived! NBC is premiering the entire special, titled Red Nose Day Actually, during the night's charity-focused programming. We already knew who would be participating based on the set photos, and clips are starting to come in. This one features the ever-endearing Hugh Grant giving a touching speech to reporters and clarifying what the best Christmas movie of all time is. (Hint: he doesn't say Love Actually.) Take a look, and find out why you won't be seeing Emma Thompson in the short film.

