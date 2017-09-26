 Skip Nav
12 Times Reese Witherspoon Is F*cking Hilarious in Big Little Lies

Among the many reasons to love Big Little Lies is the complicated, hilarious, and gloriously petty Madeline Mackenzie. The memorable character is portrayed perfectly by Reese Witherspoon, who brings equal parts heart and sass to a role that sits with you even after you're done watching the award-winning HBO series. As we await more news about a possible second season, relive some of Madeline's most hilarious moments from season one.

When She's Happily Resentful
When She Makes This Face
When She Drops Some Real Talk
When She Really Sets Herself Up For Failure
When She Gives Another Driver a Bit of Advice
When She Offers the Same Advice at a Restaurant
When She Flashes Some Side-Eye Like a Godd*mn Pro
When She Prepares For Petty Drama
When She Has Absolutely Zero Issues With Confidence
When She Doesn't Bother Sugarcoating It
When She Loses Her Cool
And When She Totally Nails the Slow-Blink Smirk
