 Skip Nav
Award Season
Here's the Complete List of 2017's Exciting Emmy Winners
Donald Glover
Where Else You've Seen Emmy Winner Donald Glover
Award Season
Ann Dowd Was So Surprised by Her Emmy Win, She Literally Couldn't Move

How Many Emmys Does Big Little Lies Have?

Here's How Many Emmys Big Little Lies Has

Image Source: HBO

Big Little Lies was one of the most talked-about shows when it premiered in April, so it shouldn't come as a shock that it swept up a ton of awards at the Emmys. The HBO series won eight of the 14 awards it was nominated for during the ceremony on Sunday night, including best limited series and best actress for Nicole Kidman. In fact, it actually ended up tying with The Handmaid's Tale for the most awards of the night. Hopefully the great response means a second season isn't too far behind. See all the Emmys the show took home below.

Related
Every Song You've Heard (and Loved) on Big Little Lies

Wins

  • Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie, Nicole Kidman
  • Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie, Alexander Skarsgåard
  • Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie, Laura Dern
  • Outstanding directing for a limited series, movie, or a dramatic special, Jean-Marc Vallée
  • Outstanding casting for a limited series, movie, or special
  • Outstanding limited series
  • Outstanding contemporary costumes for a series, limited series, or movie
  • Outstanding music supervision

Image Source: Getty / Jason LaVeris

Nominations

  • Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie, Reese Witherspoon
  • Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie, Shailene Woodley
  • Outstanding writing for a limited series, movie, or a dramatic special, David E. Kelley
  • Outstanding cinematography for a limited series or movie
  • Outstanding makeup for a limited series or movie (nonprosthetic)
  • Outstanding hairstyling for a limited series or a movie
Join the conversation
Big Little LiesAward SeasonEmmy AwardsTV
Join The Conversation
Beauty News
by Alaina Demopoulos
How Will Westworld Season 2 Start?
Award Season
by Kelsey Garcia
Laura Dern With Her Kids at Emmys Afterparty 2017
Laura Dern
How Gorgeous Are Laura Dern's Kids? See How They Celebrated With Their Mom After the Emmys
by Brittney Stephens
Nicole Kidman Kissing Alexander Skarsgard at the 2017 Emmys
Award Season
by Lauren Turner
Is Donald Glover Married?
Donald Glover
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds