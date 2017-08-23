 Skip Nav
15 Great Romantic Comedies to Stream on Netflix

It's no secret that the last few years have been a bleak time for romantic comedies, though 2017 is bringing some new hopefuls to the genre. I don't know what happened to girls just standing in front of boys asking them to love them or why Tom Hanks isn't shutting down Meg Ryan's shop anymore; I just know that this genre isn't as good as it used to be. To help matters, I've picked out a handful of great romantic comedies that you can stream on Netflix — movies that are either old favorites, gems you may have never seen, or semirecent movies you missed for whatever reason. Get ready to fall in love again!

Amélie
I Give It a Year
Love Actually
Save the Date
A Case of You
Man Up
The Incredible Jessica James
Your Sister's Sister
Picture Perfect
Can't Buy Me Love
Beginners
Liberal Arts
Slow Learners
Midnight in Paris
Something's Gotta Give
Romantic comedies streaming on Netflix
jpowell4788 jpowell4788 3 years

None of the listed movies are new on Netflix... sigh.
