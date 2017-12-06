16 Holiday Songs That Will Make You Cry Into Your Cocoa

Everyone loves "Jingle Bell Rock" and "Baby, It's Cold Outside," but not all Christmas tunes are uplifting. In fact, some are downright sad. Because sometimes you really do want to get your cry on around the holidays, we're celebrating these tracks that dare to be depressing. Everyone from Marvin Gaye to Sam Smith has done a sad song, so there's one for everybody! Take a look below to see our picks for the saddest songs of the season.



8 Holiday Movies That Can Make You Cry Every Time Related