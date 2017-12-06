 Skip Nav
Avengers Infinity War
Avengers: Infinity War — Everything You Need to Know, in 1 Place
Celebrity Interviews
Broad City's Abbi Jacobson on Giving Back During the Holidays and That Infamous Blue Bandage Dress
Holiday Entertainment
The 19 Best Christmas Movies You Can Watch on Netflix
16 Holiday Songs That Will Make You Cry Into Your Cocoa

Everyone loves "Jingle Bell Rock" and "Baby, It's Cold Outside," but not all Christmas tunes are uplifting. In fact, some are downright sad. Because sometimes you really do want to get your cry on around the holidays, we're celebrating these tracks that dare to be depressing. Everyone from Marvin Gaye to Sam Smith has done a sad song, so there's one for everybody! Take a look below to see our picks for the saddest songs of the season.

"Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" by Sam Smith
"I'll Be Home For Christmas" by Bing Crosby
"Christmases When You Were Mine" by Taylor Swift
"Blue Christmas" by Elvis Presley
"Please Come Home For Christmas" by Charles Brown
"Someday at Christmas" by Stevie Wonder
"I Want to Come Home For Christmas" by Marvin Gaye
"Christmas Light" by Coldplay
"Christmas Really Sucks" by Jay Brannan
"Love Is Christmas" by Sara Bareilles
"Where Are You Christmas" by Faith Hill
"Only at Christmas Time" by Sufjan Stevens
"What Do the Lonely Do at Christmas?" by The Emotions
"The Christmas Shoes" by NewSong
"Do They Know It's Christmas?" by Band Aid 30
"Every Year, Every Christmas" by Luther Vandross
