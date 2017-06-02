 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
26 Movies That Will Remind You of the Magical Summers of Your Childhood
Netflix Roundup
38 New Movies and TV Shows You Can Binge on Netflix in June
Cole Sprouse
Riverdale Season 2: What's About to Change for Archie and the Gang
Entertainment News
TV Scorecard: Which Shows Have Been Renewed or Canceled in 2017?
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 27  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
26 Movies That Will Remind You of the Magical Summers of Your Childhood

Summer is all about being outside, whether it's cooling off in the neighborhood pool or getting dirty while playing an intense game of Capture the Flag. But while everyone soaks up as much sun as they can during those precious three months, it's also nice to stay in and watch movies that transport you back in time. And since Summer is the perfect excuse for adults to still act like kids, why shouldn't your movie selection reflect that? We've rounded up some of our favorite films that we watched on a couch cushion while sitting way too close to the TV when we were young. From four friends on a mission to buy a tree house to a group of boys playing baseball on a sandlot, these movies are guaranteed to put a smile on your sun-kissed face. So, grab a Capri Sun, put on those matching pajamas, and press play to go back to a time when Summer was all about freedom and adventure.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
NostalgiaSummerMovies
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
The Royals
Remembering Princess Diana's Sweetest Mom Moments
by Laura Marie Meyers
Disney Cruise Tips
Disney
44 Disney Cruise Hacks You Need to Know Before Sailing
by Hilary White
Mamma Mia Sequel Details
Meryl Streep
Attention, ABBA Fans: They're Making a Sequel to the Mamma Mia Movie
by Quinn Keaney
Girl Scout Stand Up to Neo-Nazi Photo Czech Republic
Digital Life
This Photo of a Girl Scout Protesting a Neo-Nazi Is Incredibly Powerful
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Is Emma Watson Really Singing in Beauty and the Beast?
Emma Watson
Is Emma Watson Really Singing in Beauty and the Beast?
by Ryan Roschke
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds