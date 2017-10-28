 Skip Nav
Selena Quintanilla Singing "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom" in English Will Melt You

Rare footage of Selena Quintanilla singing "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom" in English has surfaced, and not only are the lyrics different, but the meaning of the song is too. Selena was reportedly doing a soundcheck in 1993 when she started singing "Itty Bitty Bubble," which was actually about living in the ocean: "If I was a fish, under the sea, I would swim, swim, swim to you." The track eventually inspired the "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom" we've heard and loved for years, which was, according to Selena's brother, A.B. Quintanilla, inspired by Selena's love for her husband, Chris Perez. Selena herself opened up about the meaning, telling Don Francisco on Sabado Gigante in 1994 that, "It's the sound the heart makes when you see a man pass by. It sounds like, 'Bidi bidi bom bom.'"
