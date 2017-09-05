You'll Relate So Much to the Meaning of Selena's Hit "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom"

 Skip Nav
Selena's song "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom" is a hit that we all know every single word to. The tune was released as part of her album Amor Prohibido on July 31, 1994, and has been on repeat at every Latinx household ever since — but did you ever stop to wonder what the lyrics of the song mean? We have the answer from Selena herself.

In an interview with Don Francisco on Sábado Gigante in 1994, the late Tejana singer talked about the catchy chorus of her new song. She revealed she was actually the one who wrote the song and what the special meaning behind it was.

"It's the sound the heart makes when you see a man pass by. It sounds like, 'Bidi bidi bom bom,'" Selena told Don Francisco. According to Selena's brother, A.B. Quintanilla, she wrote the song shortly after Chris Pérez joined Los Dinos, so it all makes sense, right?

"Bidi Bidi Bom Bom" was an instant winner and became even more iconic after Selena's untimely death, becoming a favorite cover by the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Kat Von D.
