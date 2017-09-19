A San Junipero Sequel? The Black Mirror Team Isn't Ruling It Out

Even though The Handmaid's Tale and Big Little Lies positively dominated Sunday night's Emmy Awards, there were still a handful of other incredible wins sprinkled throughout the night. One surprising standout was "San Junipero," a light-hearted and optimistic Black Mirror episode about an interracial lesbian relationship that won for outstanding TV movie. The fact that "San Junipero" joined the winners list is pretty remarkable in itself, seeing as queer women are chronically underrepresented in media. What's more, it marked a strong departure from other winners that focused on heavier themes like domestic abuse, looming societal dystopias, murder, and more.

Backstage in the press room, the monumental nature of the win was not lost on creator Charlie Brooker. Not only did he acknowledge that "San Junipero" upended the very premise of Black Mirror in some ways, but he also gave a little more insight into how it got added to the season. Brooker also seized the opportunity to talk about whether or not he'd consider doing a sequel and what it was like to witness such an overwhelming response to the episode.