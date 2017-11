Sheriff Keller's Hot Bod Might Be the Biggest Plot Twist on Riverdale Yet

Image Source: The CW

We all know that Riverdale is full of gorgeous eye candy, but some of the hottest stars are actually the parents. While Fred Andrews and Hiram Lodge have already been established as heartthrobs, Sheriff Keller surprised everyone on Wednesday night when he revealed what's under that uniform.

As Veronica snoops in the Keller family's basement, she is taken aback to find Kevin's dad (or should we say "daddy?") working out shirtless. Aside from being completely ripped, he also has a sexy tattoo on his arm. Seriously, even Veronica has a hard time keeping her focus. Naturally, Twitter was in its feelings about the moment. See the best reactions below.

I see you V...I see where your eyes are going (to all 8 of them) #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/zvs8AqnwCB — RiverdaleWritersRoom (@RiverdaleWriter) November 30, 2017

















My new sugar daddy is sheriff Keller #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/N4kWGMvK5x — Joalta 🥀 (@Samu3lla) November 30, 2017









Shirtless Sheriff Keller is the real revelation of the series #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/3G0wCryuIn — Cristal Crowley (@cristal_crowley) November 30, 2017





Sheriff Keller swole asf under that uniform #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/ijO6Mfgb1h — Queen A. (@TrillAsAlexis) November 30, 2017





and just like that, Sheriff Keller jumps to the top of the #Riverdale Hot Dads List pic.twitter.com/KwRkQuhBhS — Kerin 💖s Christmas & Bucky Barnes (@KerinCunningham) November 30, 2017





Sheriff Keller is a DILF and that's the plot twist of the season. #Riverdale — Dev 💋💄 (@bopokween) November 30, 2017