Hey Hi Hello, Please Enjoy 22 Hot-as-Hell Pictures of Mark Consuelos

Let's state the obvious: Mark Consuelos is a truly beautiful human. The man looks photoshopped even when he isn't, and his relationship with Kelly Ripa is just as insanely cute as he is. The (very good-looking) couple met on the set of All My Children in the '90s, and since then, they've shared more than a few sweet moments together — including some adorable ones with their kids. This month, the 46-year-old star will hit the small screen as Hiram Lodge on Riverdale, so as we await the season two premiere, let's look at some of his most handsome pictures ever, shall we?