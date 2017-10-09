11 Shows You Should Watch Right This Minute If You Miss The Bold Type

It didn't take long for The Bold Type to emerge as one of Summer's best new shows. The absolutely delightful Freeform dramedy following the ups and downs of three best friends who work at a Cosmopolitan-esque magazine in NYC quickly racked up legions of fans, but now that season one has ended, what are we supposed to do until season two (and three, for that matter)? If you've already watched the first season way more than a few times (#noshame), there are some other TV shows out there that can help tide you over until Kat, Sutton, and Tiny Jane come strutting back into your life.