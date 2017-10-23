There's a New Monster in Stranger Things Season 2, and It's Scarier Than Ever

 Skip Nav
Warning: light spoilers for Stranger Things season two ahead.

The new season of Stranger Things is has finally come into sight! We never thought we'd be so relieved to see the Upside-Down again. With the return of such an explosive and exciting show, it should come as no surprise that season two is upping the stakes. We're in for meeting new characters, the return of our old friend Eleven, and a whole new monster. If you've watched any of the trailers for the season, you'll know exactly what we're talking about.

The new monster from the Upside-Down is a massive evil being of sorts. It looks like some kind of smoke spider with long legs and a seemingly insect-like body. What's even more disturbing, though, is that thing in question isn't necessarily a solid monster. Will (who sees the creature during his brief, PTSD-induced glimpses of the Upside-Down) says it's more like a big storm. And, as you learn, Will becomes inextricably linked to the monster as the season goes on. Obviously, we're dealing with something very different from the Demogorgon, which terrorizes Hawkins as it rips civilians to shreds in season one.

Ahead of the season two launch, we joined a group of journalists who sat down for a roundtable interview with Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, and newcomer Dacre Montgomery. Keery was the one who shared some new insights on this gargantuan thing. "I think it's more scary," he said, comparing the smoke monster to its Demogorgon predecessor. "It's a little more all-consuming, the monster, instead of just kind of being this one thing that can only get you this one way. It's kind of more of an entity." Yikes.

Wondering if you'll be able to handle the looming dread that seeps into the show's second season? If you were scared by the first season, you'll definitely be just as disturbed by the next chapter. As Keery said, this isn't a monster you can escape. This time around, the terror is everywhere. Stranger Things hits Netflix on Oct. 27.

Image Source: Netflix
