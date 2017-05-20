27 Songs to Add to Your Summer Playlist Immediately

Let's be real: there's never a wrong time to break it down to the music world's latest jam. Now that Winter has slowly headed out the door, the weather's heating up, and so are all the dance floors. Believe it or not, we've already seen our fair share of bops in 2017. Between Lady Gaga's suprise Coachella release and Lorde's long-awaited single, we hardly know what to do with ourselves. Actually, wait, we totally know what to do: break it down. Check out our preliminary Summer playlist here, and fear not, we'll add to it all season long.