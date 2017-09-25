16 TV Couples You Can Be With Your Significant Other This Halloween

Sometimes it can be hard to piece together that perfect Halloween costume, but it's certainly more fun when you have someone else to do it with. This year has gifted us with some incredible pop culture costumes, but some of the best inspiration comes from our favorite TV characters. Shows like This Is Us and Riverdale have easy costumes you can pull from your closet, while series like Game of Thrones have more intricate looks. Read on for even more Halloween couple costumes.

— Additional reporting by Shannon Vestal Robson