13 Halloween Costumes Inspired by the Hottest Pop Culture Moments of 2017

In the grand scheme of things, 2017 has been a bit of a dumpster fire — but we've also seen some silver linings in the way of triumphant sports wins, internet-breaking celebrity announcements, and hilarious social media memes, all of which would make perfect Halloween costumes. Here are the 13 pop culture moments that you should consider for your look this year.

Princess Charlotte's Temper Tantrum
Petty Prince George
"Papa's Got a Brand New Bag" Leonardo DiCaprio
Rihanna at the Met Gala
Zombie Taylor Swift
Sloane Stephens
The Gay Babadook
