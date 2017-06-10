 Skip Nav
The Ultimate Movie and TV Weddings Gallery
The Most Memorable Movie Beach Scenes
Grab Some Headphones and Jam Out to Baby Driver's Phenomenal Soundtrack
We're Getting a Wonder Woman Sequel, Praise the Gods
The Ultimate Movie and TV Weddings Gallery

It's always wedding season to us, so we're turning to the big and small screens, where fictional characters take marriage vows all the time. Whether the marriages lasted for minutes, months, or never even happened, we've compiled some of the best weddings from TV and movies. Take a trip down memory lane with all these ceremonies, complete with gorgeous gowns, scenic locations, and sweet kisses!

Additional reporting by Laura Marie Meyers, Shannon Vestal, and Maggie Pehanick

jesture jesture 3 years
Thee best wedding movie scene I've ever seen was in "The Time Traveler's Wife". The problem is that if you go youtube jumping to find the scene it won't contain much weight because you must have sat through the movie for it to be sacred. Although it is still beautiful and emotionally haunting.
jhewitt108 jhewitt108 4 years
Scarlett never marries Ashley and in no way hates him. She spends the majority of the movie convinced that she's madly in love with him. In that photo she's marrying Charles Hamilton (Ashley's wife's brother). It's a classic and you should see it, especially if you're going to write about it!
onlysourcherry onlysourcherry 4 years
the Office wedding makes me cry EVERY TIME.
AmalieDanielle AmalieDanielle 5 years
Edward & Bella <33
Darryl2601114 Darryl2601114 5 years
Nice list- but what about Maria and the Captain's wedding from THE SOUND OF MUSIC?
Angelica Angelica 5 years
Love this slideshow! 
Choro13 Choro13 5 years
Joanie and Chachi get married on Happy Days, not Joanie loves Chachi
Assistant-Community-Manager Assistant-Community-Manager 5 years
Just seeing an image from Izzy & Alex's wedding on Grey's makes my eyes well up!  That was such an emotional scene!
kcboyer kcboyer 5 years
7th Heaven - Beverly Mitchell was Lucy. Jessica Biel was Mary.
Becky-Kirsch Becky-Kirsch 5 years
Thanks for the feedback, guys! Those slides have been fixed.
noonehere noonehere 5 years
Did someone at Sugar actually see "Because I Said So"? It's the second time that you get its summary completely wrong...
MrsDeVan06 MrsDeVan06 5 years
That is not his wedding to Krystal!  That is his daughter's wedding...
Latest Entertainment
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds