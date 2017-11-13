11 Thanksgiving Movies and TV Episodes on Netflix Right Now

Gobble, gobble! It's almost time to loosen your belt, carve the turkey, and commence stuffing your face on Thanksgiving Day. But after the last bite of pumpkin pie is gone (or you've returned from going out to eat), what better way to pass the time than watching classic Thanksgiving fare on Netflix?

We've rounded up 10 possibilities for families to enjoy together (plus one horror movie that should be saved for after the kids have gone to bed). So settle in with your mashed potatoes and gravy and get ready for some delicious Thanksgiving offerings.