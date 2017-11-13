 Skip Nav
Fall
Fall Movie Preview: 45 Movies You Need to Know About
Gilmore Girls
Amy Sherman-Palladino Says Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life Season 2 Is "Definitely Possible"
Taylor Swift
Drop Everything! Taylor Swift Just Announced the First Dates For Her Reputation Tour
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
11 Thanksgiving Movies and TV Episodes on Netflix Right Now

Gobble, gobble! It's almost time to loosen your belt, carve the turkey, and commence stuffing your face on Thanksgiving Day. But after the last bite of pumpkin pie is gone (or you've returned from going out to eat), what better way to pass the time than watching classic Thanksgiving fare on Netflix?

We've rounded up 10 possibilities for families to enjoy together (plus one horror movie that should be saved for after the kids have gone to bed). So settle in with your mashed potatoes and gravy and get ready for some delicious Thanksgiving offerings.

Related
The 13 Best Christmas Movies Available on Netflix
Cheers
Fuller House
Friends
Gilmore Girls
Gossip Girl
How I Met Your Mother
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
Kristy
That '70s Show
The Office
The West Wing
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Netflix RoundupNetflixThanksgivingHoliday
Netflix
8 Netflix Docs That Will Change Your Relationship With Food
by Rachel Fendel
Magnolia Market Holiday Decor 2017
Holiday Decor
23 Pieces of Magnolia Market Christmas Decor Perfect to Gift the Fixer Upper Fan in Your Life
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Is Mindhunter a True Story?
Mindhunter
Mindhunter: Your Netflix Obsession Has (Terrifying) Roots in Reality
by Andrea Reiher
Dustin's Purple Dinosaur Sweatshirt in Stranger Things
Fashion News
This Stranger Things Hoodie Might Be the Best Thing to Happen to Your Closet
by Sarah Wasilak
Stocking Stuffers on Amazon
Gift Guide
These 25 Stocking Stuffers Are So Good — And All on Amazon
by Rebecca Brown
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds