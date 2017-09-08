Thor Assembles the "Revengers" in the Latest Ragnarok Trailer

 Skip Nav
The wait for Thor: Ragnarok has been painfully long, but luckily the latest trailer somewhat makes up for it. After the superhero loses his hammer to Hela (aka goth Cate Blanchett), Thor (Chris Hemsworth) races to save Asgard from total destruction by bringing together a team of unlikely heroes. Seriously, isn't Loki, like, a bad guy? We may have a long way to go until the Avengers: Infinity War movies, but the "Revengers" seem to be in full force. Catch all the sneak peeks before the film hits theaters on Oct. 25.


Thor 3Tom HiddlestonChris HemsworthMovie TrailersMovies
