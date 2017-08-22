 Skip Nav
8 Underrated Romantic Comedies You Can Stream on Netflix

If you love romantic comedies, you've probably already seen all the best ones Netflix has to offer, so if you want to spoil yourself by watching something you haven't seen before, you've come to the right place. We have a list of unexpected, underrated romantic comedies you can stream instead. These might not all be the big, celebrated hits you've seen a million times, and that's a good thing — when you've exhausted all your old faves, check out one of these.

Related
The New Romantic Comedies That You'll Actually Want to See This Year

Save the Date
Your Sister's Sister
Can't Buy Me Love
Beginners
I Give It a Year
Man Up
Liberal Arts
Slow Learners
Romantic Comedies
