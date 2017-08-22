8 Underrated Romantic Comedies You Can Stream on Netflix

If you love romantic comedies, you've probably already seen all the best ones Netflix has to offer, so if you want to spoil yourself by watching something you haven't seen before, you've come to the right place. We have a list of unexpected, underrated romantic comedies you can stream instead. These might not all be the big, celebrated hits you've seen a million times, and that's a good thing — when you've exhausted all your old faves, check out one of these.