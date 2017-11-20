 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Even the This Is Us Cast Couldn't Handle Kevin's Heartbreaking Episode
Award Season
Here Are All the Winners of the 2017 American Music Awards!
Award Season
The Iconic Diana Ross Turned Her AMAs Performance Into a Giant Family Affair
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera's Whitney Houston Tribute at the AMAs Will Give You Goosebumps

This Is Us Season 2 "Number One" Episode Reactions

Even the This Is Us Cast Couldn't Handle Kevin's Heartbreaking Episode

Warning: spoilers for This Is Us ahead.

This Is Us warned fans that the next three episodes would be absolutely devastating, and they weren't kidding. During Tuesday night's "Number One," the first in a trilogy about the Big Three, Kevin Pearson goes to his darkest place yet as he battles with his addiction to painkillers. While it's hard to watch such a beloved character spin out of control, the emotional scenes bring out some of Justin Hartley's best acting as he delivers a heartbreaking speech on Kevin's high school football field.

Just when we think Kevin has finally hit rock bottom, he hits a new low as he steals prescription notes from a doctor he hooked up with to buy more painkillers. He almost goes through with it when he realizes he actually left the necklace his father gave him at her house. While he breaks down on her front porch, begging her to return the necklace, we couldn't help but break down crying, too. As if that scene isn't devastating enough, This Is Us then hit us with another gut-wrenching twist during the final five minutes: Kate lost her baby.

As we wait to learn more about Kate's story next week, see all the reactions people had to that emotional episode below, including the cast.
















Image Source: NBC
Join the conversation
This Is UsJustin HartleySocial MediaTV
chrissy metz
The Cast of This Is Us Celebrates the Show's Season Finale as a Family
by Monica Sisavat
Justin Hartley and His Wife at A Bad Moms Christmas Premiere
Justin Hartley
Justin Hartley and His Wife Show Off Their Wedding Bands on First Red Carpet Since Tying the Knot
by Kelsie Gibson
How Old Is Justin Hartley?
Justin Hartley
Prepare to Be Completely Shocked by Justin Hartley's Real Age
by Kelsie Gibson
Mandy Moore Black Dress at Justin Hartley's Wedding
Celebrity Weddings
Mandy Moore Went to Justin Hartley's Wedding in a Sheer Dress We Simply Must Own
by Sarah Wasilak
Justin Hartley Marries Chrishell Stause
Justin Hartley
This Is Us Star Justin Hartley Is Officially a Married Man
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds