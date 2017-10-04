 Skip Nav
Books
13 Books Becoming Movies in 2018
Stranger Things
12 Big Details We Have About Stranger Things Season 2
Sarah Paulson
American Horror Story: This 1 Hint Could Mean Ally Is the Real Cult Leader

What Is American Street About?

American Street by Ibi Zoboi

A post shared by Ibi Zoboi (@ibizoboi) on

American Street is one of the 2017 National Book Award finalists, and one of the esteemed five in the young people's literature category. Here's what the book by author Ibi Zoboi is about — you may want to read it yourself.

"I need you to come with me," is what a customs officer tells Fabiola's mother when they touch down in New York from Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Fabiola's mother is detained, and Fabiola travels alone to Detroit to meet her aunt and cousins with assurance from her mother that she will be there soon. But she never comes.

Fabiola must navigate this new world, all the while trying to do what it takes to get her mother to Detroit. But as she tries to assimilate to this new lifestyle and school and build relationships with her nonsense, street-talking cousins Donna, Chantal, and Pri, she finds herself entangled in their drama and danger, all the while fighting a budding romance between Karim, Donna's abusive boyfriend's best friend. In the end, Fabiola's American dream becomes her worst nightmare, and she must choose between family loyalty and doing what's right.

This coming-of-age story is perfect for fans of Everything, Everything and Bone Gap.


Join the conversation
National Book AwardsBooks
Women
6 Books to Read This Fall From Authors of Color
by Ebony LaDelle
Books Being Made Into Movies in 2018
Books
13 Books Becoming Movies in 2018
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Stephen King Tattoos
Tattoos
These Stephen King Tattoos Will Make Any Horror Buff Itchy For New Ink
by Brinton Parker
Best New Books For October 2017
Books
by Chelsea Hassler
Sexiest Romance Books in October 2017
Must Haves
by Lisa Renee Jones
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds