American Street by Ibi Zoboi

American Street is one of the 2017 National Book Award finalists, and one of the esteemed five in the young people's literature category. Here's what the book by author Ibi Zoboi is about — you may want to read it yourself.

"I need you to come with me," is what a customs officer tells Fabiola's mother when they touch down in New York from Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Fabiola's mother is detained, and Fabiola travels alone to Detroit to meet her aunt and cousins with assurance from her mother that she will be there soon. But she never comes.

Fabiola must navigate this new world, all the while trying to do what it takes to get her mother to Detroit. But as she tries to assimilate to this new lifestyle and school and build relationships with her nonsense, street-talking cousins Donna, Chantal, and Pri, she finds herself entangled in their drama and danger, all the while fighting a budding romance between Karim, Donna's abusive boyfriend's best friend. In the end, Fabiola's American dream becomes her worst nightmare, and she must choose between family loyalty and doing what's right.

This coming-of-age story is perfect for fans of Everything, Everything and Bone Gap.



