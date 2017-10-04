 Skip Nav
Here Are This Year's National Book Award Finalists

The 2017 National Book Award finalists were announced today, with some of the year's buzziest titles getting recognition. There are four categories: fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and young people's literature. The winners will be announced on Nov. 15, so get acquainted with the books and add some to your Fall reading list!

The Leavers by Lisa Ko
Dark at the Crossing by Elliot Ackerman
Pachinko by Min Jin Lee
Her Body and Other Parties by Carmen Maria Machado
Sing, Unburied, Sing by Jesmyn Ward
Never Caught: The Washingtons' Relentless Pursuit of Their Runaway Slave, Ona Judge by Erica Armstrong Dunbar
Democracy in Chains: The Deep History of the Radical Right's Stealth Plan for America by Nancy MacLean
The Future Is History: How Totalitarianism Reclaimed Russia by Masha Gessen
The Evangelicals: The Struggle to Shape America by Frances FitzGerald
Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI by David Grann
Half-light: Collected Poems 1965-2016 by Frank Bidart
WHEREAS by Layli Long Soldier
The Book of Endings by Leslie Harrison
Don't Call Us Dead: Poems by Danez Smith
In the Language of My Captor by Shane McCrae
Far from the Tree by Robin Benway
What Girls Are Made Of by Elana K. Arnold
American Street by Ibi Zoboi
Clayton Byrd Goes Underground by Rita Williams-Garcia
I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter by Erika L. Sánchez
