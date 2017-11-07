You Can See the Stranger Things Cast in Other Things Before Next Season

Stranger Things 2 has made us fall even more deeply in love with the cast, a feat we didn't know was possible after the near-perfect first season. But now that we really know these characters, we're even more invested and delighted by them. The same goes for the actors who play our favorite Stranger Things characters — in the last year, Millie Bobby Brown has become our favorite young female star, while season two made us realize that we have a small but totally healthy obsession with Joe Keery. So what to do if you love seeing these folks act, but anticipate season three to be a long ways away? Easy: see them in other stuff. You can always catch up on their pre-Stranger Things projects, but we have all the exciting movies that the cast will be involved in next, like Molly's Game, the new X-Men movie, and Hellboy!