 Skip Nav
Fall
Fall Movie Preview: 45 Movies You Need to Know About
American Idol
Set Your DVRs! The American Idol Reboot Finally Has a Premiere Date
Celebrity Interviews
Broad City's Abbi Jacobson on Giving Back During the Holidays and That Infamous Blue Bandage Dress
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
You Can See the Stranger Things Cast in Other Things Before Next Season

Stranger Things 2 has made us fall even more deeply in love with the cast, a feat we didn't know was possible after the near-perfect first season. But now that we really know these characters, we're even more invested and delighted by them. The same goes for the actors who play our favorite Stranger Things characters — in the last year, Millie Bobby Brown has become our favorite young female star, while season two made us realize that we have a small but totally healthy obsession with Joe Keery. So what to do if you love seeing these folks act, but anticipate season three to be a long ways away? Easy: see them in other stuff. You can always catch up on their pre-Stranger Things projects, but we have all the exciting movies that the cast will be involved in next, like Molly's Game, the new X-Men movie, and Hellboy!

Joe Keery
Winona Ryder
Charlie Heaton
Finn Wolfhard
Millie Bobby Brown
Dacre Montgomery
Natalia Dyer
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Stranger ThingsTVMovies
Fall TV
Stranger Things Fans Have Finally Realized Jim Hopper Is Kinda, Sorta Smokin' Hot
by Victoria Messina
Stranger Things Cast Audition Tapes
Stranger Things
The Stranger Things Cast Audition Tapes Will Remind You Exactly Why They Got Their Roles
by Perri Konecky
Will Call Me by Your Name Get Nominated For Oscars?
Toronto Film Festival
What Are Call Me by Your Name’s Oscar Chances? The Outlook Is Excellent
by Shannon Vestal Robson
How Old Is the Cast of This Is Us?
This Is Us
Age Investigation: How Old Are the This Is Us Characters and Actors?
by Ryan Roschke
Reactions to Dustin's Cat Dying on Stranger Things
Stranger Things
You Don't Have to Be a Cat Person to Want #Justice4Mews
by Shannon Vestal Robson
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds