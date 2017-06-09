 Skip Nav
OITNB: Do You Remember Where Crazy Eyes Is at the End of Season 4?

Going into the fifth season of Orange Is the New Black, there's no denying where our focus will be. As you may recall, the fourth season devastated us with the death of Poussey, then left us hanging with the ultimate cliffhanger. Suffice it to say, we know where we'll be starting off. Despite the fact that most of the inmates are present for the whole gun debacle that will launch season five, there are a few stragglers who are elsewhere as the next chapter begins. Right now, we're focusing on Crazy Eyes and Maureen. Do you remember where they are as we make our return to Litchfield?

Let's take things back to one of the most disturbing moments of season four. In the final episodes of the season, the new and totally f*cked up COs start to pick on Crazy Eyes in a very real way. In fact, they want one of the other inmates to brawl with her. Maureen eventually volunteers to be this person, in what we hope is a heroic move to go easy on Crazy Eyes. The two actually do fight, and Crazy Eyes beats up Maureen pretty badly, sending her to the infirmary.

Later on is the whole ordeal with Poussey. During a peaceful protest gone wrong in the cafeteria, Crazy Eyes is struck with sudden guilt after her fight with Maureen. She experiences a mental snap and begins to chant "I did a bad thing!" over and over again. Because she can't control herself, she inadvertently causes Poussey's death.

In the final episode, Crazy Eyes spends time putting heavy objects on top of herself. She's hoping to feel what Poussey felt in those final moments when she was suffocated. Crazy Eyes ends up pulling a whole bookshelf onto herself in the library, and finally she gets sent to the medical ward. As luck would have it, she's right next to Maureen. Whether the two will fully recover (and still involve themselves with each other) remains to be seen. But now that season five is up on Netflix, the answers await!

Image Source: Everett Collection
