What's New on Netflix in August: Nostalgic Classics and 1 of 2016's Best Musicals
Scrubs
The Cast of Scrubs: Where Are They Now?
Game of Thrones
49 Reactions We Had While Watching the Mind-Blowing Game of Thrones Finale
Who's Still on Arya's Kill List on Game of Thrones?

Arya Stark is back in Winterfell on Game of Thrones, and she's in full revenge mode (with a side of some family bonding). Now that she's picked up a few tricks from the time she spent at the House of Black and White, she's using them to avenge her family, and she even dispatches of one of the most devious characters in the season finale — no tricks necessary. Arya had been merrily on her way to kill the queen, but decides to stop over at Winterfell right quick. When she finally reunites with her family, she also mentions the kill list — which Sansa initially laughs at, but then realizes it's a legit thing when Three-Eyed-Raven Bran mentions it too.

Arya's Kill List, if you don't remember, is the list of people she started reciting a few seasons ago after losing almost her entire family at the hands of various villains. There were 11 names on the list originally, which the fiercest Stark girl has not forgotten (except to eliminate one). If you've forgotten who's on it and what they did, we're reminding you of that and whether they're still alive (fun fact: the list is slightly different in the book than on the TV show).

Walder Frey
Cersei
The Mountain
The Hound
The Red Woman/Melisandre
Beric Dondarrion
Thoros of Myr
Ilyn Payne
Ser Meryn Trant
Joffrey
Tywin Lannister
