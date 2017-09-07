 Skip Nav
Game of Thrones
27 Game of Thrones Season 8 Theories to Read Until the Show Returns
American Horror Story Cult
24 Reactions to That Absolutely WTF Premiere of American Horror Story: Cult
Nostalgia
21 Underrated Songs That Were Definitely on Your Burned CDs in the Early 2000s

Who Is the Bachelor 2018?

Surprise! Former Bachelorette Contestant Arie Luyendyk Jr. Is the New Bachelor

After what felt like months of guessing, ABC finally revealed that Arie Luyendyk Jr. will star on The Bachelor next season. The 35-year-old race car driver, who was the runner-up on Emily Maynard's season of The Bachelorette, made the official announcement on Good Morning America on Thursday. While the news certainly came as a shock to Bachelor Nation — most fans thought Peter Kraus was a shoo-in — Luyendyk told Michael Strahan he's going into this season with "an open mind, open heart." See his official announcement below!

Image Source: Getty / Robin Marchant
Join the conversation
Arie Luyendyk Jr.Entertainment NewsThe BachelorTV
Join The Conversation
Pregnancy
Former Bachelor Winner Opens Up About Miscarrying Twins in a Painful Post
by Perri Konecky
Bachelor in Paradise 2017 Cast
Bachelor in Paradise
Bachelor in Paradise: Every Fan Favorite Cast in Season 4
by Kelsie Gibson
Will Ben Higgins Be The Bachelor Again?
ben higgins
Would Ben Higgins Consider Being the Bachelor Again? It's Possible
by Laura Marie Meyers
Who Will Be the Bachelor in 2018?
The Bachelorette
Who's Going to Be the Next Bachelor? Let's Break Down the Candidates
by Lindsey Kupfer
The Bachelorette Couples: Where Are They Now?
Relationships
The Bachelorette Couples: Where Are They Now?
by Tara Block
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds