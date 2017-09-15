 Skip Nav
Humor
27 Quotes From Supernatural's Crowley That You'll Definitely Need in Your 20s
Nostalgia
Only a True Sanderson Sister Will Ace This Hocus Pocus Quiz
Award Season
Alexis Bledel, Meryl Streep, and More Have Already Won Emmys This Year

Who Has the Most Emmy Wins?

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Is on the Verge of Dethroning This Emmy Awards Queen


Image Source: Getty / Jason LaVeris

Everyone knows Game of Thrones is a record-breaking Emmy machine (the series has earned 38 statues, beating out Frasier as the most-won scripted show). But when it comes to individual actors, who's racked up the most gold? Currently, the honor goes to Cloris Leachman, who has eight awards under her belt. The actress has accumulated statuettes for a variety of projects over the years. Her first win was in 1973 for the TV movie A Brand New Life. She won again for two consecutive years for her role as Phyllis Lindstrom on Mary Tyler Moore, and in 1975 she double-dipped with a second award for outstanding continuing or single performance by a supporting actress in variety or music, for an episode of Cher. In 1984, she won for her performance on the Screen Actors Guild 50th Anniversary Celebration, and four years later she won for a guest role on Promised Land. Her last two awards were also for guest roles, both on Malcolm in the Middle in 2002 and 2006, respectively.


Image Source: Getty / Frank Trapper / Corbis

This year, however, Leachman's title for most wins may be in jeopardy. Julia Louis-Dreyfus has already won best comedy actress six times, and her supporting award for Seinfeld brings her total to seven (not counting a 2015 award for executive producing Veep). If she wins the best comedy actress award once again this year, not only will she take the title for most wins in the category and most consecutive wins, but she'll also break the record for most wins for a single role, tying Leachman for most overall wins as a performer.

If you're placing bets in an Emmy pool, now's the time to decide if you believe Louis-Dreyfus can reign supreme Sunday night, or if Leachman will remain unrivaled.

Join the conversation
VeepAward SeasonJulia Louis-DreyfusEmmy Awards
Join The Conversation
Red Carpet Style
by Randy Miller
Emmys Red Carpet Dresses 2016
Award Season
by Sarah Wasilak
How to Watch the 2017 Emmys
Award Season
by Quinn Keaney
Julia Louis-Dreyfus's Emmy Awards Acceptance Speech 2016
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
The Heartbreaking Reason Julia Louis-Dreyfus Cried Through Her Emmys Speech
by Ryan Roschke
Printable Emmys Ballot 2017
Emmy Awards
Print Out Your Own Emmys Ballot For the Big Night!
by Shannon Vestal Robson
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds