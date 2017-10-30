7 Things to Know About Stranger Things' Breakout Star, Joe Keery

Stranger Things season two is finally on Netflix, which means we're bound to see even more of the adorable cast in the coming weeks. While the show's youngest stars rightfully steal the spotlight whenever they're out and about, Joe Keery has quickly gained his own fan base for his role as Steve. Aside from being a talented actor, he is also getting recognized for his rock band, his celebrity doppelgänger, and, yes, his beautiful hair. See even more facts about the breakout star ahead.



All 33 Songs on the Stranger Things Season 2 Soundtrack Will Flood You With Nostalgia Related