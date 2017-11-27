 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Stranger Things: You'll Spit Out Your Eggos When You See What Mr. Clarke Looks Like IRL
Best of 2017
23 Beloved Shows We Said Goodbye to in 2017
Holiday Entertainment
The 18 Best Christmas Movies You Can Watch on Netflix
Gift Guide
25 Killer Gifts For The Walking Dead Superfans

Who Plays Mr. Clarke on Stranger Things?

Stranger Things: You'll Spit Out Your Eggos When You See What Mr. Clarke Looks Like IRL


Image Source: Netflix

When it comes to Stranger Things characters, I put Mr. Clarke in the same category as Officer Callahan, meaning the two men are highly underrated. Just as Callahan doesn't get nearly enough credit for his sassy one-liners, it seems like Scott Clarke's importance to the series' plot goes unfairly unnoticed.

A science teacher at Hawkins Middle School and the A/V Club adviser, Clarke nurtures the curiosity of his students, especially Mike Wheeler and his friends. He passionately lectures and patiently answers questions — even fielding inquiries in the wee hours from his home (like that time Dustin interrupts his date night to ask how to build a sensory deprivation tank for Eleven during season one). On top of that, Clarke's simple explanation of how alternative dimensions work was a crucial factor in helping Dustin discover that the gate to the Upside Down was in Hawkins Laboratory.

Related
Has Stranger Things Already Started Planning Season 3? Here's What We Know

After binge-watching season two of Stranger Things, we were left wondering more about the man behind the sweater vest, so we did a mini deep dive into the actor. The character is played by Randy Havens, who you might recognize from other TV shows like Halt and Catch Fire and Sleepy Hollow. Besides the various other roles he has under his belt, one major thing struck us on our journey to learn more about Hawkins' most underappreciated teacher: he looks TOTALLY different in real life.

Behold, Exhibit A:

A post shared by Randy Havens (@mrrandyhavens) on

Aaaand Exhibit B, in case you needed additional convincing:

A post shared by Randy Havens (@mrrandyhavens) on

Related
Steve and Dustin's Relationship on Stranger Things Gave Us the Duo We Deserve

Though Mr. Clarke has straight, combed-over hair in the show, it looks like that's all thanks to some strong-hold hair products (perhaps a few spritzes of Steve Harrington's Farah Fawcett spray?!) because his 'do IRL is a lot curlier. Plus, Havens wears glasses when he's not acting and also has a whole beard, rather than just a mustache. Kinda crazy how much a little chin scruff and a different hairstyle can change someone's whole appearance, am I right?

Join the conversation
Stranger ThingsFall TVTV
Fall TV
Every Single Season of American Horror Story, Ranked From Worst to Best
by Ryan Roschke
Who Is the Killer on Riverdale Season 2?
Fall TV
Who Is the Killer on Riverdale? Let's Break Down the Most Likely Suspects
by Kelsie Gibson
Why Billy Makes No Sense in Stranger Things
TV
Sorry, but This New Stranger Things Character Is Totally Pointless
by Lisa Peterson
Officer Callahan on Stranger Things
Fall TV
In Praise of Officer Callahan: Unsung Hero (and Hottie) of Stranger Things
by Victoria Messina
Hot Pictures of Jim Hopper on Stranger Things
Fall TV
31 Times We Felt Indescribably Attracted to Jim Hopper on Stranger Things
by Victoria Messina
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds