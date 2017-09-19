Daytime TV Diehards Would Definitely Recognize This American Horror Story: Cult Actor

 Skip Nav
Image Source: FX Networks

"Neighbors From Hell," the latest episode of American Horror Story: Cult, begins with a cold opening featuring a couple seeing Ally's therapist, Dr. Vincent. The problem is with Rosie, who has had a debilitating fear of coffins ever since her father repeatedly locked her in a cupboard as a young girl. Her husband, Mark, is there for moral support, and it sounds like Rosie has managed to conquer her fears, aided by attending her father's funeral and literally closing the casket on him.

Unfortunately, the fear comes roaring back when Rosie and Mark are attacked by the gang of clowns and locked into separate white coffins in their house, screaming in terror all the while. What had us really scratching our heads while watching this horrific scene unfold is where we've seen the actress who plays Rosie before. She looks super familiar, and it turns out it's because she's been in a ton of other things.

Laura Allen is the name of the actress. Her first big role came in a 2001 arc on All My Children, followed by recurring or starring roles on several well-known TV series: The 4400, Dirt, Terriers, and Awake. (Side note: Terriers is one of the greatest one-season wonders and totally worth a watch if you have an afternoon free.)


Image Source: Everett Collection

In 2013, Allen joined the cast of the Pretty Little Liars spinoff Ravenswood, as the mom to twins Luke (Brett Dier) and Olivia (Merritt Patterson). Unfortunately, Ravenswood was canceled after just one season, which really was a shame. We actually kinda dug the supernatural PLL spinoff, but fans did not agree.

Finally, in a fun little twist, Allen played Meg in Clown, a horror movie starring Eli Roth as Frowny the Clown, a murderous character who inhabits whoever dons his clown costume. Freaky!

