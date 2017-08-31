 Skip Nav
49 Reactions We Had While Watching the Mind-Blowing Game of Thrones Finale
The Rightful Heir to the Iron Throne May Not Be Who You Think

Now that the Wall has come down on Game of Thrones, the question of who will sit the Iron Throne seems trivial by comparison. However, the Great War, as Jon has dubbed it, will presumably come to an end, and the matter of rebuilding the Seven Kingdoms after the dead are defeated is sure to play a role in the final six episodes. So the question of who is the rightful heir to the Iron Throne must be asked, and the answer isn't as simple as Bran's season finale proclamation of Jon's true heritage might suggest.

Even in Westeros, the line of succession seems to matter. When a dynasty is unseated, the only way for them to reclaim their power is through force or internal support from people in power. Technically, that means Daenerys and Jon's Targaryen blood doesn't automatically mean Cersei should hand the throne over to either of them. Like it or not, the Targaryens were defeated in Robert's Rebellion, and Robert was named king. The moment he took the throne, the Baratheon family became the ruling dynasty in Westeros. Sadly, they haven't fared well since then. With their line almost entirely gone, the matter of succession has become muddled to say the least, but it's not impossible to untangle. Let's take a look at the people with the strongest claim to the Iron Throne who are still on the playing field.

These Are All the Rulers Who Have Reigned From the Iron Throne

Gendry Waters
Jon Snow
Daenerys Targaryen
Cersei Lannister
Of course, this is all based on one version of real world succession rules. Game of Thrones has never fully explained the rules of succession in Westeros, and it has been established in the show that many characters believed Robert was a usurper even after he became king. These people are devoted to the idea that the Targaryen line is the one and only true dynasty, and they would surely support Jon's claim. So, while Cersei may be within her rights to sit on the Iron Throne, there's no denying House Targaryen is destined to rise again. The real question is if Daenerys will be able to live with the knowledge that Jon has a better claim to the throne than she does, or if her newfound family member and lover will be seen as a threat to her power when the Great War ends.
