What Cersei's Prophecy on Game of Thrones Means For Her Fate This Season

The seventh season of Game of Thrones is almost over, and Cersei is a potential target when basically the entire cast comes to King's Landing in the finale. As queen, Cersei has had one thing on her mind: revenge. Oh, and a new pregnancy. In the premiere, she talks to Jaime about her bloodlust while also dismissing their need to grieve over their other children, reminding us of the prophecy Cersei was once told, which she references last back in season six's premiere, just after she finds that her daughter Myrcella is dead. Here's what you need to know about said prophecy — and why it matters this season.

Cersei's Prophecy

Cersei mentions the prophecy of a witch she'd been told years ago: "She promised me three children . . . she promised me they'd die," she says, and of course, it wasn't all that long ago that we actually saw this scene on the show; it happens in the season five premiere. Here's the clip where a young Cersei visits Maggy the frog, the fortune teller in question.

"Everything she said came true . . ." Cersei says in the season six premiere to Jaime, her beloved brother and father of her three children — all three of whom are now indeed dead. "This prophecy, it's fate." So let's go over exactly what the witch did prophecize and how it all plays out on the show.

1. "You'll never wed the prince, you'll wed the king."

Did it come true? Yes. Cersei marries King Robert Baratheon and not "the prince" — Rhaegar Targaryen.

2. "You'll be queen, for a time. Then comes another, younger, more beautiful, to cast you down and take all you hold dear."

Did it come true? Yes, though the younger, more beautiful queen had been questioned. Margaery came to mind first as the young queen who was married to King Tommen, but now that she's dead, it's assuredly Daenerys Targaryen, the queen we are all hoping brings about the end of the Lannisters.

3. "The king will have 20 children and you will have three. Gold will be their crowns . . . gold their shrouds."

Did it come true? Yes. The king did have multiple illegitimate children without the help of Cersei, while Cersei bears just three: Joffrey, Myrcella, and Tommen — all three of whom have died. Joffrey and Myrcella are both poisoned, by Lady Olenna Tyrell and Ellaria Sand, respectively. Tommen tragically commits suicide by throwing himself out a window after he sees that Cersei has murdered his love, Margaery Tyrell. Now that Cersei is pregnant, a fourth child would contradict the prophecy, which has a lot of people believing that she will either die before her child is born, miscarry, or that she's not even pregnant at all.

What's Next?

But wait, there is one more piece to the prophecy in George R.R. Martin's books that did not make it into that scene in the show. The witch also tells Cersei: "And when your tears have drowned you, the Valonqar shall wrap his hands about your pale white throat and choke the life from you." "Valonqar" means "little brother" in Valyrian — and if we are taking that literally, that means Tyrion . . . or Jaime, who is her twin but could technically be her "little brother." (That really makes the incest somehow even grosser, right?) And it's theorized that her killer could be someone else entirely.

So, there's still a piece of the prophecy the witch predicted that we can look forward to: Cersei's murder!