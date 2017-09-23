 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
9 Winona Ryder Characters That Make Amazing Halloween Costumes

Winona Ryder was one of the '80s and '90s most popular It girls thanks to a collection of iconic roles in movies like Heathers and Beetlejuice, so if you're in need of a Halloween costume idea, the Stranger Things actress has you covered. Whether you prefer Lydia Deetz's gothic style or Jo March's Civil War-era bonnet, we've rounded up all of her most well-known characters to ensure you're looking your best this October.

Related
Winona Ryder's Latest Magazine Cover Will Make Every '90s Girl Extremely Happy
Over 250 Celebrity Halloween Costumes!
25 Photos That Prove Winona Ryder Hasn't Aged a Bit After 30 Years in Hollywood
This Year's Hottest Pop Culture Halloween Costumes For Women

Susanna, Girl, Interrupted
Lydia Deetz, Beetlejuice
Jo March, Little Women
Veronica Sawyer, Heathers
May Welland, The Age of Innocence
Joyce Byers, Stranger Things
Kim Boggs, Edward Scissorhands
Charlotte Flax, Mermaids
Mina Murray, Bram Stoker's Dracula
Start Slideshow
Classic Halloween CostumesPop Culture Halloween CostumesHalloween Costumes For WomenHalloween CostumesHalloweenWinona Ryder
Shop More
TJ Maxx Clutches SHOP MORE
TJ Maxx
Ombre Design Evening Clutch
from TJ Maxx
$14.99
TJ Maxx
Leopard Lucite Clutch
from TJ Maxx
$29.99
TJ Maxx
Eifel RFID Blocking Leather Coin Pouch
from TJ Maxx
$9.99
TJ Maxx
Bowdoin Leather Pouch
from TJ Maxx
$39.99$22
TJ Maxx
Creativity Pouch
from TJ Maxx
$9.99
Moschino Tech Accessories SHOP MORE
Moschino
Tie Dye Elephant Iphone 6/6S Case - None
from Nordstrom
$55
Moschino
iPhone 6 Case
from shopbop.com
$55$22
Moschino
Transformer Bear iPhone 7 Case, Blue
from Neiman Marcus
$120
Moschino
Fresh Silicone Iphone 6 Case
from LUISAVIAROMA
$95$28
Moschino
Silicone iPhone 5 case
from The Outnet
$75$33.75
Forever 21 Dresses SHOP MORE
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Ruffled Wrap Shirt Dress
from Forever 21
$34.90
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Shirred Cami Romper
from Forever 21
$28
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Open-Shoulder High-Low Dress
from Forever 21
$58
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Striped Bell Sleeve Dress
from Forever 21
$48
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Tassels N Lace Shift Dress
from Forever 21
$45
Toms Flats AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Street Style
Blogger-Approved Shoes That Won't Make Your Feet Ache
by Samantha Sutton
Summer
The Iconic Sandals Every Woman Should Have in Her Wardrobe
by Marisa Tom
Holiday
11 Stylish Gift Ideas That Also Give Back
by Samantha Sutton
Alessandra Ambrosio
These Photos of Alessandra Ambrosio Will Make You Want to Wear Flared Jeans This Weekend
by Macy Daniela Martin
Moschino Tech Accessories AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Summer
48 Cheerful iPhone Cases Perfect For This Summer
by Macy Cate Williams
Humor
21 iPhone Cases That Will Make Everyone Do a Double Take
by Annie Gabillet
Geek Gear
Over 100 Cases For Every Kind of iPhone User
by Katherine Evers
Apple Accessories
Over 60 Designer Cases to Outfit Your iPhone
by Katherine Evers
Asos Day Dresses AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Street Style
I Wore Fast Fashion From Head to Toe at Fashion Week — But You'd Never Know It
by Sarah Wasilak
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez's Fall Outfit Trick Will Impress Even Her Most Loyal Followers
by Sarah Wasilak
Winter Fashion
How to Channel the '80s Without Looking Too Hard Core
by Sarah Wasilak
The Royals
Princess Diana Taught Us 7 Style Lessons We'll Never, Ever Forget
by Marina Liao
Forever 21 Dresses AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Women
Everything You Need to Be AHS's Mysterious Winter Anderson For Halloween
by Kelsey Garcia
Angelina Jolie
No Matter Which Angle You Stare at Angelina Jolie's Dress From, It's Pure Elegance
by Marina Liao
Tiffany & Co.
You'll Want to Wear Selena Gomez's Cocktail Dress to Every Fall Event You Have
by Sarah Wasilak
Fall Fashion
You'll Say "Damn Girl, You Look Fine" When You Try These 20 Sexy Fall Dresses
by Macy Cate Williams
Moschino Tech Accessories AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
xeniaoverdose
xeniaoverdose
awedbymoni
helena_de_ilenczfalva
Forever 21 Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
irenegianos
tawnini
xxkellylamich
manic.style
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds