Wonder Woman: Meet the Cast of the Upcoming Superhero Movie
Wonder Woman: Meet the Cast of the Upcoming Superhero Movie

The highly-anticipated Wonder Woman comes out this weekend, with every trailer getting us psyched for the female-led superhero movie. We've been excited about Gal Gadot playing the titular hero since she debuted the character in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice — but there are other great actors on the cast, too. Take a look at who else is starring, and find out what you need to know about Gal Gadot!

6 Badass Details About the Wonder Woman Movie That You Need to Know

Gal GadotMovie CastingChris PineWonder WomanNicole KidmanMovies
