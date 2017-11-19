"Be a Warrior": A New Trailer For A Wrinkle in Time Is Here, and It's Mesmerizing

A new trailer for Disney's upcoming A Wrinkle in Time adaptation is here! The action-packed and star-studded trailer includes appearances by Oprah Winfrey as Mrs. Which, Chris Pine as Dr. Alexander "Alex" Murry, Reese Witherspoon as Mrs. Whatsit, and Mindy Kaling as Mrs. Who. Watch the first trailer above to see how director Ava DuVernay brings to life Madeleine L'Engle's 1963 novel, as well as the latest trailer below. A Wrinkle in Time hits theaters on April 6, 2018.