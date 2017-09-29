 Skip Nav
9 Reasons the iHeart Radio Music Festival Is the Place to Be Every Year

Going to a music festival has always been on my list of things to do, but I was always unsure if it was really my scene. This year, I dipped my toe into the music festival pool and went to the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas. Admittedly, I was initially interested simply because Harry Styles and Niall Horan were playing, but the lineup aside from them was so stacked that I couldn't possibly miss out.

After a successful festival weekend, where I survived all three portions (Friday night, Saturday day, and Saturday night), I am so pleased by my choice of this festival being the first. With iHeart Radio being the main player in what you hear on your radios day in and day out, it's no surprise that it puts on an amazing show from beginning to end. The whole thing is done in T-Mobile Arena, so it feels like a concert or award show, especially since you can watch online or on TV. All of the artists, spanning a variety of genres, put on amazing sets, and I have complete faith that each one of them walked out of the festival with new fans who showed up to see someone else.

If you don't know if festivals are for you, take my advice and check out iHeart Radio's festival next year when it rolls around again. It's a great intro to festivals and is one of the best shows you'll ever see.

It's a great way to see multiple artists in one place
The artists put on stellar sets
It's a good intro to bands you don't know
You never know who might pop up
It's an opportunity to see artists whose tours sold out
It's basically just a concert
You have seats!
But there is an outdoor part!
It's a damn party
