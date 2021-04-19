Leslie Knope Is Running For Class President in This Parks and Rec Children's Book

As POPSUGAR editors, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. POPSUGAR has affiliate and advertising partnerships so we get revenue from sharing this content and from your purchase.

Parks and Recreation fans with kiddos, rejoice! A children's book based on the TV show is coming this June, and it's all about Leslie Knope's run for class president. Parks and Recreation: Leslie for Class President! is written by Robb Pearlman and illustrated by Melanie Demmer, the same duo who brought us The Office: A Day at Dunder Mifflin Elementary, which came out in September 2020.

"Leslie Knope is running for class president!" reads the book's description. "She campaigns all around Pawnee Elementary with her friends, Ann and Ben. In order to win over voters, though, Leslie starts to make some big promises . . . ones she's not sure she can keep. Will Leslie be able to keep her word and become the best president Pawnee Elementary has ever seen? Filled with colorful, detailed illustrations and brimming with Easter eggs and nods to iconic moments from the show, this hilarious reimagining features a pint-sized cast. The story will introduce Parks and Recreation to a whole new generation and will teach them the importance of staying true to yourself. And waffles."

The 40-page book is aimed at kids ages 4 through 8, and will be released on June 29. Preorder a copy of Parks and Recreation: Leslie for Class President! ($18) on Amazon now.



