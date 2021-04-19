 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Leslie Knope Is Running For Class President in This Parks and Rec Children's Book

Parks and Rec Children's Book With the Characters as Kids

Leslie Knope Is Running For Class President in This Parks and Rec Children's Book

As POPSUGAR editors, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. POPSUGAR has affiliate and advertising partnerships so we get revenue from sharing this content and from your purchase.

Parks and Recreation fans with kiddos, rejoice! A children's book based on the TV show is coming this June, and it's all about Leslie Knope's run for class president. Parks and Recreation: Leslie for Class President! is written by Robb Pearlman and illustrated by Melanie Demmer, the same duo who brought us The Office: A Day at Dunder Mifflin Elementary, which came out in September 2020.

"Leslie Knope is running for class president!" reads the book's description. "She campaigns all around Pawnee Elementary with her friends, Ann and Ben. In order to win over voters, though, Leslie starts to make some big promises . . . ones she's not sure she can keep. Will Leslie be able to keep her word and become the best president Pawnee Elementary has ever seen? Filled with colorful, detailed illustrations and brimming with Easter eggs and nods to iconic moments from the show, this hilarious reimagining features a pint-sized cast. The story will introduce Parks and Recreation to a whole new generation and will teach them the importance of staying true to yourself. And waffles."

The 40-page book is aimed at kids ages 4 through 8, and will be released on June 29. Preorder a copy of Parks and Recreation: Leslie for Class President! ($18) on Amazon now.

Image Source: amazon.com
Parks and Recreation: Leslie for Class President!
Parks and Recreation: Leslie for Class President!
$18
from amazon.com
Buy Now

Editors' Picks from Amazon

The Greatest Underrated Beach Reads | 2021
Books
15 Underrated Beach Reads For Every Summer Mood
by Simrin Purhar
Made For Love: What We Know About Season 2 on HBO Max
Books
Made For Love Has Set Up a Second Season, but Will It Actually Happen?
by Amanda Prahl
Michaela Coel to Release Misfits: A Personal Manifesto Book
Books
Michaela Coel's New Book, Misfits: A Personal Manifesto, Will Arrive in September
by Navi Ahluwalia
Books For Kids About Ramadan and Eid
Books
13 Books About Ramadan and Eid to Add to Your Child's Bookshelf
by Alessia Santoro
The Happiest Girl in the World by Alena Dillon Review
Books
With Unflinching Honesty, a Haunting Novel Confronts the USA Gymnastics Sexual Abuse Case
by Maggie Ryan
The Most Underrated YA Books | 2021
Books
15 Underrated YA Books That Deserve the Spotlight
by Jacqueline Delgadillo

Now You Know

Caitlyn Jenner Is Running For Governor of California

Celebrity News

Caitlyn Jenner Announces She's Running For Governor of California

by Kelsie Gibson

Entertainment News

TikTok's Hype House Is Getting Its Own Reality Series — Meet the Cast!

by Monica Sisavat

Fashion

Cardi B's "Summertime Fine" Reebok Collection Is Colorful '90s Apparel at Its Finest

by Karenna Meredith

Celebrity News

Lourdes Leon Confirms Timothée Chalamet Was Her "First Boyfriend," and Ah, Young Love

by Kelsie Gibson

Latest Family
We're Hiring! Write For Us Advertise With Us About Us Contact Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2021 Group Nine Media Inc.