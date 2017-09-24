 Skip Nav
Fashion Week's It Bag Features This 1 Unexpected Office Supply Accessory

The Spring 2018 season of New York Fashion Week provided us with plenty of Instagrammable moments. And with the start of every new season comes a new batch of accessories trends. If you're wondering what the next It bag is, turn your attention to 3.1 Phillip Lim's Alix bag. This sleek handbag comes in an array of silhouettes, and most importantly, it features a prominent paper clip closure on the front. Keep reading to have a look at how the pros styled the bag. Then, buy one for your collection if you're feeling inspired.

Caroline Issa Was Seen Wearing a Gray Shirt Tucked Into a Pair of High-Waisted Leather Trousers
This Model Wore a Burgundy Sweater With Bright Blue Paperbag-Waist Pants
Style a Suede Version of the Bag With a Monochrome Outfit
Carry the Red Satchel For a Pop of Color
Style the Leather Paper Clip Flap Clutch With Light-Wash Jeans and a Striped Top
Opt For the Luxe Anaconda-Embossed Leather Version of the Bag
Carry a Suede Version of the Handbag
3.1 Phillip Lim Alix Saddle Crossbody
3.1 Phillip Lim Alix Micro Crossbody Bag
3.1 Phillip Lim Alix Soft Flap Leather Shoulder Bag
3.1 Phillip Lim Alix Mini Crossbody Bag
3.1 Phillip Lim Alix Micro Crossbody Bag
3.1 Phillip Lim Alix Mini Crossbody Strap
3.1 Phillip Lim Micro Alix Crossbody Bag
3.1 Phillip Lim Alix Mini Leather Satchel
3.1 Phillip Lim Alix Leather Crossbody Bag
3.1 Phillip Lim Alix Soft Flap Clutch
