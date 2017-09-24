Fashion Week's It Bag Features This 1 Unexpected Office Supply Accessory

The Spring 2018 season of New York Fashion Week provided us with plenty of Instagrammable moments. And with the start of every new season comes a new batch of accessories trends. If you're wondering what the next It bag is, turn your attention to 3.1 Phillip Lim's Alix bag. This sleek handbag comes in an array of silhouettes, and most importantly, it features a prominent paper clip closure on the front. Keep reading to have a look at how the pros styled the bag. Then, buy one for your collection if you're feeling inspired.



