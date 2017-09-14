Best Fashion Week Instagrams Spring 2018
Gigi Hadid Losing a Shoe Isn't the Only Memorable Thing That Happened This NYFW
There were plenty of times this Fashion Week where we whipped out our phones to capture the moment for the 'gram. Need a refresher on some of the highlights? For starters, we couldn't help but cheer when Ashley Graham walked the Addition Elle runway in lingerie — and that's not all. Sixteen-year-old Kaia Gerber walked her first runway show ever, and Gigi Hadid ended up losing a heel during the Anna Sui show. Keep reading to catch up on the most Instagrammable moments from the Spring 2018 season.
