 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
'90s Shoes That Will Make You Scream, "I Remember Those!"

Whether your fashion icon was the ultrapreppy Cher Horowitz from the movie Clueless or you preferred the tomboyish sensibilities of songbird Aaliyah, the '90s were a time of great style-setters and even better footwear options. Depending on what part of the country you grew up in, you saw the rise of different trends. Some girls in your school chose to risk their lives — and ankle ligaments — while teetering along in impossibly high flip-flops that, because they were so heavy, never actually flipped and flopped, where others went way grunge and stomped the yard in nothing but Docs. Indulge your affinity for the finest fashion decade there ever was and see how many of these throwback shoes you remember wearing . . . or wanting.

Skechers Sneakers
$85
Buy Now
Men's Simple OS Sneaker Casual Shoe
$70
Buy Now
Floatie Sugar Shoes
$37
Buy Now
The Original Adidas Sambas
Rocket Dog Bigtop Webbing Platform Sandal
Dr. Martens 1460 W Women's Boots
Steve Madden Women's Slinky Elastic Flatform Slides
Reebok Women's Classic Leather Casual Sneakers
Adidas Adilette Rubber Slide Sandals
Skechers Platform Sneakers
Nike 95
Men's Simple OS Sneaker Casual Shoe
Floaties
Timberland Classic 6 Premium Boot Men's Lace-Up Boots
Nike Women's Classic Cortez Lace-Up Sneakers
Airwalk One Random Sneaker
Nike 97 Ultra
Start Slideshow
NostagiaThe '90sShoes
Shop Story
Read Story
Skechers Sneakers
from
$85
Men's Simple OS Sneaker Casual Shoe
from
$70
Floatie Sugar Shoes
from
$37
Shop More
Nike Sneakers SHOP MORE
Nike
Women's Free Rn 2 Running Shoe
from Nordstrom
$100$75
Nike
Women's Cortez Classic Se Prm Sneaker
from Nordstrom
$90
Nike
Free RN Flyknit 2017 Women's Running Shoe
from Nike
$120
Nike
Women's Women's Cortez '72 SI Leather Sneakers
from Barneys New York
$130
Nike
Tanjun Women's Athletic Shoes
from Kohl's
$65
Reebok Sneakers SHOP MORE
Reebok
Women's Furylite Gt Sneaker
from Nordstrom
$79.95
Reebok
CL Leather CTM R13 Women's Lace up casual Shoes
from Zappos
$60
Reebok
Women's 'Hayasu' Training Shoe
from Nordstrom
$89.95
Reebok
Women's 'Classic' Sneaker
from Nordstrom
$74.95
Reebok
Classic Metallic Leather Sneakers - Silver
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$90$27
adidas Athletic Shoes SHOP MORE
adidas
Women's 'Ultraboost' Running Shoe
from Nordstrom
$179.95
Forward By Elyse Walker
adidas by Alexander Wang Run Sneakers
from Forward By Elyse Walker
$252
adidas
Women's 'Ax2' Waterproof Hiking Shoe
from Nordstrom
$98.95
Forward By Elyse Walker
adidas by Alexander Wang Run Sneakers
from Forward By Elyse Walker
$252
adidas
Women's 'Terrex Swift R Mid Gtx' Gore-Tex Hiking Boot
from Nordstrom
$159.95
adidas Athletic Shoes AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Fitness Gear
Kick-Start Fall With Burgundy Sneakers — We Found 8 Cool Pairs
by Macy Cate Williams
Fitness Gear
Are You Ready For This? Our 56 Favorite Sneakers of 2017 Are So Freaking Cool
by Macy Cate Williams
Fitness Gear
We Uncovered Nordstrom's 20 Hottest Activewear Picks
by Krista Jones
Selena Gomez
Get Selena Gomez's Workout Style With These Affordable Pieces
by Dominique Astorino
Reebok Sneakers AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Shopping Guide
The 22 Best Running Shoes For All of Your Training Needs
by Rebecca Brown
Fitness Gear
7 Cute White Sneakers That Will Make You Feel So Fresh and So Clean
by Macy Cate Williams
Shopping Guide
Save or Splurge: Supercute Gym Sneakers From $30 to $200
by Dominique Astorino
Adriana Lima
You Should Steal These 14 Workout Outfits From Adriana Lima
by Vivian Nunez
Nike Sneakers AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Shopping Guide
Need New Sneakers? Check Out These Top-Rated Options From Zappos
by Rebecca Brown
Shopping
Here's What You Need If You're Planning to Take That Boxing Class
by Rebecca Brown
Fitness Gear
Are You Sitting Down? We Just Found the 12 Cutest Pink Nike Sneakers on the Internet
by Macy Cate Williams
Fitness Gear
Holy Crap, These 7 Metallic Nike Sneakers Are Really Freaking Fierce
by Macy Cate Williams
Timberland Boots AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Proves She's Still Jenny From the Block in Her Latest OOTD Pic
by Celia Fernandez
Nostalgia
The Perfect Nostalgic Gifts For the '90s Latina
by Vivian Nunez
We Spy Style
We Spy: Kris Jenner Forgot Her Pants at Home
by Allison McNamara
We Spy Style
We Spy: Kim Kardashian Strips Down to a Furkini — Styled by Kanye!
by Allison McNamara
Nike Sneakers AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
courtneerodgers
anna_brstyle
bourbonandlipstick
wmnutrition
Reebok Sneakers AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
thetopblogger
tingmystyle
katarina_ju
yummertime
adidas Athletic Shoes AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
ashdonielle
impatientdixie
cmcoving
verena_ahmann
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds