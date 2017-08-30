'90s Shoes That Will Make You Scream, "I Remember Those!"

Whether your fashion icon was the ultrapreppy Cher Horowitz from the movie Clueless or you preferred the tomboyish sensibilities of songbird Aaliyah, the '90s were a time of great style-setters and even better footwear options. Depending on what part of the country you grew up in, you saw the rise of different trends. Some girls in your school chose to risk their lives — and ankle ligaments — while teetering along in impossibly high flip-flops that, because they were so heavy, never actually flipped and flopped, where others went way grunge and stomped the yard in nothing but Docs. Indulge your affinity for the finest fashion decade there ever was and see how many of these throwback shoes you remember wearing . . . or wanting.