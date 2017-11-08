 Skip Nav
Get the Holiday Dress of Your Dreams This Year — These 17 Picks Are All Under $100

Don't spend this season stressing about what you're going to wear to your holiday party; instead, start browsing early so you can find the best deal. There's no need to splurge on a fancy dress that you'll likely only wear one or two times, so try shopping more affordable options. We looked to ASOS because this megaretailer has so many fun and festive pieces to choose from, and we found its best picks under $100. From sequin to velvet choices, it's all here. Take a look.

Motel
Backless Cami Dress In Disc Sequin
$79
from Asos
Missguided
Velvet Button Detail Blazer Dress
$79
from Asos
Asos
80's Sleeve Sequin Iridescent Bow Back Mini Dress
$92
from Asos
Asos
Velvet Off Shoulder Skater Dress with Long Sleeves
$56
from Asos
Goldie
Flaired Diamond Shape Lace Midi Flair Dress With Separate Bias Cut Chiffon Slip Dress
$64
from Asos
Asos Evening Dresses
NaaNaa Cami Maxi Dress With Thigh Split In Sequin
$87
from Asos
Oh My Love
Off Shoulder Flute Sleeve Mini Dress
$45
from Asos
Asos Evening Dresses
NaaNaa Sparkling Sequin Midi Dress with Open Back
$76
from Asos
Glamorous
High Neck Bodycon Dress In Glitter Velvet
$46
from Asos
Fashion Union
Wrap Dress In Golden Velvet
$51
from Asos
New Look
Velvet Ruffle Wrap Dress
$40
from Asos
Asos
High Neck Sequin Open Back Midi Dress
$92
from Asos
PrettyLittleThing
Velvet Wrap Midi Dress
$40
from Asos
Free People
Talk About It Trumpet Sleeve Mini Dress
$90
from Asos
Monki
High Neck Velvet Dress
$40
from Asos
Asos Petite Dresses
Boohoo Petite Velvet Cross Back Wrap Tie Dress
$29
from Asos
Lazy Oaf
Cami Dress With Zip In Glitter Fabric
$95
from Asos
